Lois Ella Masters

Lois Ella Masters Obituary
Lois Ella Masters, 91, passed away on May 15, 2019, in Lake Havasu City. She was born on June 30, 1927 in Los Angeles to William and Ruth (Higgins) Rhoads.
Lois graduated from high school and later worked at Anadite in Southgate, California. In 1946, Lois was united in marriage with George Masters in Las Vegas. Lois enjoyed crafting and making porcelain dolls. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Richard; and brothers; Donald, Ted, and Alden.
Lois is survived by her son, Wayne (Louann) Masters of Lake Havasu City; daughter, Charlene (Robert) Shumake of Lake Havasu City; sister, Claire Black of Upland, California; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her kitty, Peaches.May God bless Lois' memory.
The funeral service for Lois will be held at noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, with a graveside service to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2019
