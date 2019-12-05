|
|
Lois (Harn) Bailey was born to Frank and Mary Harn in Deer Trail, Colorado and transitioned from this life on Nov. 22, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, her home since 1985. Lois married William T. Bailey, Jr. on Feb. 11, 1944 in Sharon Springs, Kansas.
Lois is survived by her children and their spouses: Tom (Maggie) Bailey, Lynn (Alan) Bateman, and Jimmie (Cathy) Bailey, her daughter-law Donna Bailey; her grandchildren: Rewa (Kim) Bailey, Dagin Bailey, Tara (Chris) Bersell, Ashley (Dan) Chase, Micah Bailey, Tanner (Becky) Bateman, Taylor Bailey and Wayco Bailey; her great grandchildren. Braedon, Brody, Bryson, Peter, Trigg, Dalton, Shayla, Finnegan, Nolan and Abigail.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William T. Bailey, her sister, Frances Shipley, her son Lane Bailey, and her grandson, Shawn Bailey.
Lois lived her life in a ferociously independent way and left this world on her own terms, with her personality intact and in her own home. She will be greatly missed for her strength, generosity, humor, and love of family, life and adventure.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice and/or Meals on Wheels. The family will have a private gathering of remembrance at a later date.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019