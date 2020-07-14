Lois Rhinehart passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, with her family by her side.
She leaves behind husband Ed Rhinehart, children Lori McKimmey and Rick White, grandchildren Courtney and Christopher, brothers Bob and Max Simpkins, sisters Kate Pfau and Beverly McVay, and several nieces and nephews.
She was born in 1936 in Rose Hill Iowa. One of 11 children, she was active in sports, playing basketball and kitten ball. Marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob White in 1955 , she and her family moved to Lake Havasu City in 1973, where they were business owners. After the passing of her first husband, Lois was happily married to Ed Rhinehart for the past 20 years. Kind and perpetually good-natured, Lois loved to dance, golf, play cards, travel, research family genealogy, and socialize with dear friends. She was a long-standing member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the ELKS, and attended the Calvary Baptist Church. Lois was an ardent supporter of Lake Havasu, especially in its early years. An avid fan of local and Arizona sports, she seldom missed a Diamondbacks or Suns game. She will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
