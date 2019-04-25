Lola Teresa King passed away in Lake Havasu City on March 28, 2019. She was 90 years old. She was born in Montrose, Colorado on Sept. 23, 1928.

Lola grew up in Wichita, Kansas. This is where she met and married her true love, Donald King, on July 18, 1953. They moved to Orange County, California and lived there for 30 years. They moved to Lake Havasu City 28 years ago. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. She enjoyed watching her "soaps", boating, camping, bowling, road trips, and listening to country music. She loved her family and visits from her granddaughter and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed meeting and getting to know new people. Lola has been a member of the Elks/Elkettes for more than 50 years in both Garden Grove, California and Lake Havasu City.

Lola is survived by her husband; Donald King, daughter; Julie Mahan, brother; Manuel Jimenez, sisters; Gloria Quick and Jessie Phillips, granddaughter; Erica Kiger, and two great-granddaughters.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.