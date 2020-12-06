Loralee, 86, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband of 57 years by her side. They have lived in Lake Havasu City for 21 years where they enjoyed golfing, boating, going to the casino and getting together with the girls for cards. Loralee was also an avid reader.

Loralee was an accountant for 30 plus years, and would volunteer with AARP and the senior center during tax season. Loralee was a friend to all. Loralee was the oldest of four kids and at an early age was responsible for taking care of her ill mother and the younger siblings.

Loralee and Bill meet at Gillco where they both worked and they were married a few months later. After that they relocated to Washington where they lived for 25 years. They retired in Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1999. We would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Havasu for all their hard work and devotion.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Havasu in care of Loralee Truhls.

