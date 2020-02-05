Home

Loretta White


1938 - 2020
Loretta White Obituary
Mrs. Loretta White passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020. She was born in Grass Valley, California on Aug. 28, 1938. She leaves behind her daughter, Jaye Bellomy, son-in-law, Mike Bellomy, grandson Trey Bellomy-Cook, granddaughter, Sierra Ehresman (nee Bellomy) and two great-granddaughters, Neveah and Sierra Ehresman.
Now in the loving embraces of those who preceded her to her new home in Heaven with her parents, husband Frank, son Jimmie and cousin, Joyce Ferreira.
Loretta's funeral will be in Barstow, California with graveside services for family.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
