Lorraine Arlene Jacobs was called home to heaven on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on January 13th, 1928 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she was 92 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Edward Jacobs, Sr, her son, Stephen Michael Jacobs, and her daughter, Tracy Lynn (Jacobs) Satterwhite. She leaves behind her son, Everett Edward Jacobs, Jr, her daughter in law, Grace Ann Etcheberria-Jacobs, her son in law Jim Satterwhite, nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She lived an amazingly blessed and long life. Anyone who knew her would describe her as fun loving, sassy, strong, ornery, hard headed, kind, stubborn, and generous beyond measure. She loved her family and helped each one in her own special way over the years. Her family gatherings, such as birthdays and holidays were the glue that held her family close to her. Her favorite things in life were her dog, Prince, her friends, her cul-de-sac neighbors, fireworks, bingo, cards, shopping, chocolate, cooking, slot machines, lottery tickets, Price is Right and Family Feud. She enjoyed many years as a Lake Havasu City Elkette, and was selected Elkette of the year in 1995-1996. She also was a member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She also loved Grace Arts live theatre. As one of the original donors and usher, she never missed an opening and loved the cast and crew gatherings at the Elks on opening night. Lorraine will be missed and remembered by so many that loved her. We believe that Mom and Tracy are in heaven right now planning their traditional "Black Friday" shopping trip.
A celebration of life will be held for Lorraine on Sunday December 6th at 2pm at Grace Arts live Theatre, 2146 McCulloch Blvd. Lake Havasu City, Az. 86403.
All her friends, neighbors, and family are invited.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
