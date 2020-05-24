|
It is with profound sadness that we report that after a short bout with covid-19, Lotte passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.
Lotte was born in Germany in 1934, married Pete, the love of her life, in 1951, and in 1953 they emigrated to Canada to start a new life. In 1961, being drawn by the sun, they moved with their young daughter Bianca to California, where they flourished and were able to enjoy the American Dream. They were very frugal and in no time owned a house, and were positioned well to be modestly successful in real estate. Their next goal was to leave the hustle and bustle behind and they moved to Lake Havasu around 1985. They were drawn by the lake there and bought a boat. They really loved their new life in Lake Havasu and made a wide circle of friends and were very active in their community. Lotte and Pete founded one of the first walking groups in Havasu and remained active in it for many years. Lotte was also active in the local chapter of AARP and was always an enthusiastic promoter of senior causes. Lotte and Pete also loved to travel, and with their tent trailer they traveled all over the Southwest and relished its beauty. In 2013, Lotte decided to leave their beloved home and return to California to be closer to their only child, as Pete was already very frail with severe dementia.
Lotte was a people person and will be deeply missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by Pete, her husband of 61 years, and leaves behind her daughter Bianca and Bianca's partner Mark, her sister Lori and brother-in-law Richard, and her nieces Rebecca and Ruthanne.
Lotte was a loving and generous person whose caring and giving nature we can only hope to emulate. She will also be remembered for her loyalty, her love of life, her positive attitude, and her intelligence. Rest in peace, dear one. We love you.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020