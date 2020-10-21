1/1
Louis King
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Louis A. King passed away at his home with his loved ones on Oct. 16, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Chicago on Jan. 25, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Florence King and granddaughter Aurora Ferree.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Vickie (Moats) King of 23 years; sister, Judy Belcher, of Streamwood, Illinois; sons, Paul Ferree and Matt (Cherice) Ferree; 3 granddaughters that adored their "Pops" and many nieces, nephews, and brother & sister-in-law's.
Dr. King practiced chiropractic medicine and was dedicated to his patients in Lake Havasu City for 24 years.
There will be no services at this time until a later date in Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Phoenix.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved