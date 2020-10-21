Dr. Louis A. King passed away at his home with his loved ones on Oct. 16, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Chicago on Jan. 25, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Florence King and granddaughter Aurora Ferree.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Vickie (Moats) King of 23 years; sister, Judy Belcher, of Streamwood, Illinois; sons, Paul Ferree and Matt (Cherice) Ferree; 3 granddaughters that adored their "Pops" and many nieces, nephews, and brother & sister-in-law's.
Dr. King practiced chiropractic medicine and was dedicated to his patients in Lake Havasu City for 24 years.
There will be no services at this time until a later date in Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Phoenix.
