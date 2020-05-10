Home

LT "Bill" March


1937 - 2020
LT "Bill" March Obituary
LT (Bill) March, 83, of Kingman, AZ died peacefully on April 29, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia.
LT was born April 10, 1937 in Amble, Michigan to Wesley and Martha (Oakley) March. He was the youngest of four boys, but beloved older brother to his only sister. After graduating from Webberville High School in 1955, he worked for Cunningham's Hardware Store in Fowlerville, Michigan. In September 1960, LT enlisted in the United States Army. He often joked that his fondest memories of his time in the Army were when he served on "KP" duty. He was honorably discharged in August 1966.
He met the love of his life a few years later on a blind date, and on October 27, 1973, he married Gwen Tyvela at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fowlerville, MI. In August, 1983, LT's job with the State of Michigan took him and his family to Mt. Pleasant, MI. LT was active at Immanuel Lutheran Church, as well as in his children's lives.
LT retired in the mid 1990's and enjoyed volunteering at church and traveling with Gwen all over the state of Michigan. In 2013, LT and Gwen moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
LT is survived by wife Gwen; children Matthew (Rachel) March and Jennifer (Michael) McCallum; brother Wayne, and grandchildren Elizabeth, Angela, David, and Marek, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Martha; brothers Harold and Frank, and sister Betty.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020
