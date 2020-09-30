This is in loving memory of Lynda Kay Rodgers - born Aug. 16, 1941, died July 31, 2020 - the most beautiful woman you have ever seen. She was smart and funny, brilliant, an expert bookkeeper and the most honest person to ever look after other people's money.

She was the wife of John Raymond Rodgers from 1939- 2018. They were together for nearly 60 years, married for 53. They lost their son Daryl in 1985 at the age of 25. Devastated, they sold their home in La Puente, California and their bar in Covina, California to move to Lake Havasu City. They made a new start with wonderful new friends from, Emily Janes, to Marcias Hideout and finally spent over a decade as the canteen manager of VFW POST 9401.

She is survived by daughter Stacy Rodgers and two grandchildren, Darylle Garcia, Lake Havasu High School graduate 2010 and graduate of UofA and ASU, and Sebastian Langton. She will be missed immensely by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store