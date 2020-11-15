Lynda Yvonne Collins, age 73, died peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2020.

Lynda was born on October 16, 1947 in Loma Linda, CA to Robert and Shirley Loman. Lynda graduated from Bloomington High School.

Lynda is survived by her two children, Scott and Valerie, her 4 grandsons, Taylor, Ryan, Drake, and Keaton and her boyfriend Curt Hammond.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Lynda had a passion for boating, off-roading, bingo, and all types of crafts. Lynda had a bright and energetic personality and was always up for fun and laughter. She touched many lives with her vivacious personality which will be missed immensely by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 6306 at 12858 Oatman Hwy, Topock, AZ 86436.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store