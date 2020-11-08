1/1
Lynn Appelt
1944 - 2020
Lynn Appelt was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on February 12, 1944. Lynn at 18 converted to Catholicism trusting the Lord from then on. Lynn graduated from Mundelein College in 1962 and spent much of her life living in Northern. IL.
She dedicated her life and had so much love for children and animals. She always said that animals and children needed adults to help them and to protect them. She had such a kind heart in helping others and animals. Lynn also loved her country and was such a patriot. She did all she could to protect the Constitution of the land that she loved so much.
Lynn having to leave the cold for health reasons came to Lake Havasu to retire. Because of her love for children she decided to become a foster parent. She rescued older dogs that no one else wanted and gave them a home as long as they lived. During her lifetime she owned 13 Arabian horses, 14 dogs and many cats.
After her arthritis incapacitated her she spent her last years fighting for the conservative values and the love of her country.
She passed away on September 29, 2020 and went to our Lord and her beloved animals. May she be pain free now.
In memory of Lynn she asked that everyone vote for the values she held so precious, conservative values, and send what they can to Judicial Watch, or Hillsdale College in Michigan or to an animal charity of their choice.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
