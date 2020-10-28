Lynne Dell Barnes was born 1936 in Maywood, California to Joe and Jane Gerard.
She had two brothers, Bill and Joe (Jack). She graduated from Bell High and ELA JC. She was married to William (Bill) Barnes in 1956, and they raised two children, David and Julie. She was a retired accountant. They moved to Havasu in 1992. She owned and operated a boutique for a short time and worked for several retail shops in town. She was a member of the Elks, Eagles, and American Legion and also, Western Welcome. She was active in many volunteer projects. Last, but not least, she had a clothing ministry for the homeless and unfortunate and was a member of Lake Havasu Calvary Church.
There will be no formal service per her request. She was loved very much by her daughter. Julie Benge: "I'll miss you, mama."
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Lynne's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were place in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.