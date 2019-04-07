Manfred "Manny" H. Frisch

May 8, 1932 - Feb. 24, 2019



Manfred "Manny" H. Frisch of Lake Havasu City, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at 86.

Manfred was born May 8, 1932 in Flint, Michigan to Bruno and Helen Frisch. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He received an AA degree from Mt. San Antonio College in California, and worked as a Control Systems Engineer for Fluor Corporation for over 35 years.

His first wife Freda Kuster passed away in 1962, leaving him to raise their two children, Manny and Sheryl. He later married his third wife Lillian Mae Fuller and he welcomed his stepson Ray.

He was passionate about gardening whether working on the family farm, operating green houses for a small grocery store, or carving garden beds out of Arizona's rocky soil. He served as Show Chairman for the Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society for several years. He enjoyed visiting family, friends, and neighbors, researching genealogy, traveling, and organizing pool games for the VFW. Every evening he loved watching the beautiful sunsets over Lake Havasu.

Manfred is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Opal; wives, Freda and Lillian; brothers Rudy and Bill; sister, Mildred, and his stepson Ray.

He is survived by his sister, Elaine "Ally" O'Neal (Jack), son Manny D. Frisch (Nancy), daughter Sheryl Huffaker (Tony), grandchildren, Lauren and Fiona Huffaker, Emma and Zachary Lowry, and Stephanie Conway (Rory), great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kaleb Conway, and nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00, Lake Havasu City Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the veteran's organization of your choice.

Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00, Lake Havasu City Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the veteran's organization of your choice.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Manny's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.