Marc Anthony Gatson, 55, passed away Nov. 3, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Marc was born July 2, 1965 in San Bernardino, California to James Edward Mosley and Betty Joyce Gatson.
Marc has lived in Arizona for 18 years. He worked in Lake Havasu City as a manager for Safeway grocery store and at an advertising company. He greeted everyone as if they were an old friend. He enjoyed life and was a joy to be around. He was always there for his friends. Everyone loved Marc, and his presence will be greatly missed. Lake Havasu City will not be the same without him!
Marc is survived by his parents, Betty Gatson and James Mosley, his sister Kimberly Roman, his brothers, Paul Portis, Jordan Mosley and Cory Mosley, his nieces, Christina Roman, Carina Roman and Carolina Soto.
Marc's celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home at 2 p.m.
