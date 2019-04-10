Home

Marcia Rose (Janicki) Duschl

Marcia Rose (Janicki) Duschl
Marcia Rose (Janicki) Duschl, of Mohave County, received her ultimate healing with her savior Jesus, March 22, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born Jan. 7, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio.
She was the beloved wife of Francis T. Duschl for 53 years of marriage with God's grace. She was loving mother of Patrick F. (Debbie Sue – Deceased 4-25-2016) Duschl. Michael S. (Katie) Duschl, Linda Heredero, Karen Towery, Andrea Hopkins. Sister and Brothers of Francis T. Duschl. Rose Mary (Greg) Smutko, Frederick and (predeceased John) Duschl. She was the cherished daughter of the late James and Teresa (Biniakiewicz) Janick. She had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at New Hope Calvary Church.
Celebration donations may be made in memory of Marcia Rose Duschl to New Hope Calvary Church Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
