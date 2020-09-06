Marcia Hostetter, 68 of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away at Havasu Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as a result of a heart attack.
Marcia was born in Los Angeles, California on March 23, 1952 the second of three daughters to her parents James (Jim) and Ruth Robertson. Marcia made her home Lake Havasu City in 1986 where she eventually met and married her husband Gerald (Jerry) in April of 1993.
Marcia has been a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Women of the Moose, the Elks, the American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She truly loved Lake Havasu City and made many friends during her 34 year residency.
Marcia also contributed to the community she loved as a small business owner running Marcia's Hideout Bar and Grill from 1997-2003 eventually retiring. For Marcia, retirement never meant relaxing in a rocking chair. She took cruises with friends and family as well as a trip to Thailand where she rode elephants, toured landmarks and sampled the local cuisine. When she wasn't out exploring the world, she enjoyed being part of the bowling league and playing on a darts league. She continued to keep busy working part-time at Havasu Landing Casino in addition to volunteering at local VFW Post 9401 as a bartender and cook to those who served our country.
She is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Hostetter of Lake Havasu City; daughter Rebecca Brockway and son-in-law Jody Byrd of Simi Valley, CA; sister Jane Robertson, Niece Emily and Great Nephew Graham of Fresno, CA. She will also be missed by a large family of friends who adored her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Jim, her sister Cristine and her dearest friend Lynda Rodgers.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
or to VFW post 9401.