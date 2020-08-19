Margaret Ann Bailey, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1948.
Margaret worked at Montezuma County High School in Cortez, Colorado as a secretary and as a cheerleading coach. She also worked many years at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Pope; father, Kelly Neville and brothers, Jim Robinson and Harlan Robinson.
Margaret left behind her husband, Tom Bailey; son, Dagin Bailey; daughter, Tara (Chris) Bersell; four beautiful grandchildren, Braedon Bailey, Brody Bailey, Pete Bersell, Trigg Bersell; niece, Kelly Robinson and nephews, Colin Robinson, Bill Robinson, and Tim Robinson.
Margaret was an amazing spirit who lived for her family and friends and will be missed by all that knew and loved her!
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.