On Thursday, October 15, Margaret Faye Bailey, beloved mother of three children, passed away at the age of 72. She was held by her daughter and granddaughter during her passing.

Margaret was raised in Elk Mills, MD, to George M. and Evelyn Faye Reynolds, on June 3, 1948. She received her nursing degree at Harford Community College and practiced nursing for over 50 years, most recently as the Director of Paladori House, Hospice of Havasu in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

She was married to Stephen J. Lovas and they had three children, Heather Louise Lovasz, Stephen John Lovas II, and Megan Faye Lovas.

Margaret was a voracious reader and loved a good mystery. She spent a lot of time with friends and family and skiing in her younger days and particularly loved Banff in Canada. Another fond pastime was going to Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia, CA. Then there was the traveling. She spent several years living abroad with Steve and their children. This allowed her to spend time in London, which was always a favorite. She never lost her love of the Chesapeake Bay, enjoying blue point crabs and oysters from its waters, having them shipped here to our Arizona desert several times a year.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, John Bailey, Ret LTC; brother, George M. Reynolds Jr.; and her mother. She is survived by her father, George M. Reynolds, her ex-husband and dear friend, Stephen J. Lovas; her children; her granddaughter, Aleksandra Petkovic; her brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Jan Reynolds; sister-in-law Patricia Reynolds; sister-in-law Billie Reynolds; and so many wonderful nieces, nephews. She wanted to be cremated and have her ashes planted under a tree at a small, intimate memorial with her family.

We ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice or your local Hospice facility. May she rest in peace.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Havasu Mortuary.

