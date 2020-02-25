Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens
Margaret Mary Rolle


1940 - 2020
Margaret Mary Rolle Obituary
Margaret Mary Rolle passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at the age of 79 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Linden, Germany on July 20, 1940 to Josef and Johanna Rolle.
Margaret immigrated with her family from Germany to the United States in 1950. They settled in Toledo, Ohio and she lived there with her family until she moved to Arizona with her brother, John. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her family. She was an avid quilter and loved jigsaw puzzles.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; Josef and Johanna Rolle, sister; Christine Rolle and brother; John Rolle.
A graveside service will be held at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 pm.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
