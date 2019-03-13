It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our Mother, Nana and Friend to Heaven's embrace.

Margo passed quietly in the morning hours in her Lake Havasu City home of 30 years with her family and friends at her side.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Luis Woodrum after 50 years of marriage.

Margo is survived by her children; Terri Duque, Larry "Woody" Woodrum, Jerry Cotton and Sherri Hathaway, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild.

Margo's greatest joys in life were family and friends.

She was a long-time member of the Calvary Baptist Church and many local organizations and a valued volunteer with Veterans United Arizona.

Friends are welcome to attend Margo's Graveside Service on March 15, 2019 at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019