Marian Cooke, 74, of Lake Havasu City passed away on January 29 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA from bone cancer. She also was recently diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) a rare brain disease.

Marian was born in Pasadena, CA to Marion and Ruby Griffith on October 19,1944.

Marian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Darrin and Kim Cooke, three granddaughters, Payton, Taylor, and Lacey, daughter and son-in-law Jeff and Maja Robbins, brother Sheldon "Shelly" Griffith, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Marian is also survived by beloved and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ruby Griffith, beloved husband Jim Cooke, son Christopher James Cooke, sisters Penny Carey and Sandy Griffith.

She loved her retirement years and living in Lake Havasu City, where she was passionate about golfing and spending time with friends. One of her greatest joys was watching her granddaughters play volleyball, water polo, attending swim meets and watching them cheer at football games.

Marian was adamant about no services, she will be put to rest with her husband at Lake Havasu Memorial gardens. Donations can be given in her name to psp.org. https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/ Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary