Marian E. Anderson of Lake Havasu City, Arizona died on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1920 in Lankin, North Dakota, daughter of Mary and Albert Herda. As a young woman she moved to Chicago Illinois and worked for Chicago Transformer Company. She attended Bryant and Stratton Business School and went on to work for Howard and Gould Manufacturing Representatives. Marian married Calvin Anderson on June 19, 1943. They moved to Grand Forks ND in December 1950 were she worked for the Great Northern Railroad for 30 years. The couple retired to Lake Havasu City in September 1991. She was a member and volunteer of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, a member of The Burlington Northern Veterans Association and volunteer at Respite for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Calvin, her parents, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sisters Betty Ulberg, Rosalie Wissbrod and Joan Babinski and as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 9th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020