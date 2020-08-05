1/1
Marian Hauler
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Plumb Hauler, 98, passed away July 26, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City.
Marian was born July 23, 1922, in Athens, Wisconsin to Fred and Nora Busche. She graduated from high school and moved to New York City to attend business college. She worked as a secretary most recently in Wausau, Wisconsin at the Wausau Daily Herald which was affiliated with USA Today.
After she retired, she moved to Lake Havasu to be with her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, John C. Plumb, her second husband Julius Hauler, her sister June Lella, brother Fred Busche and her parents.
Marian's family includes: Cathy (Jim) Hoover, niece of Lake Havasu City; great-niece Melaina (Mike) Blomenkamp, great-nephew Joseph Hoover, great-great-niece Ellerie Blomenka mp, and great-great-nephew Kaysen Blomenkamp
"Gaga" as she was known to her family and friends, loved animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Gaga's smile would light up the room. She loved her family and would do anything for them. Marian attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze' Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Hoover family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved