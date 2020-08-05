Marian Plumb Hauler, 98, passed away July 26, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City.
Marian was born July 23, 1922, in Athens, Wisconsin to Fred and Nora Busche. She graduated from high school and moved to New York City to attend business college. She worked as a secretary most recently in Wausau, Wisconsin at the Wausau Daily Herald which was affiliated with USA Today.
After she retired, she moved to Lake Havasu to be with her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, John C. Plumb, her second husband Julius Hauler, her sister June Lella, brother Fred Busche and her parents.
Marian's family includes: Cathy (Jim) Hoover, niece of Lake Havasu City; great-niece Melaina (Mike) Blomenkamp, great-nephew Joseph Hoover, great-great-niece Ellerie Blomenka mp, and great-great-nephew Kaysen Blomenkamp
"Gaga" as she was known to her family and friends, loved animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Gaga's smile would light up the room. She loved her family and would do anything for them. Marian attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze' Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Hoover family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
