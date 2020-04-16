Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Marie Chaney


1950 - 2020
Marie Chaney Obituary
Lake Havasu City resident Marie L. Chaney, 69, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her husband Bill by her side.
Marie was born Nov. 13, 1950 in San Diego to Robert and Magdalena Trevino on the San Diego Naval Base. Marie, and her brother, Robert, began their schooling in Honolulu as their father was transferred to the naval base there. When Marie was an adolescent, her family settled in Covina, California where she graduated from Charter Oak High School.
Marie enjoyed playing softball, boating, traveling, fundraising, riding her horse, serving God and being with family.
Marie is survived by her husband, William D. Chaney; children Tammy (Jeff) Root, David Chaney, Joshua Coon and Amy (John) Valencia; brother Robert (Charlotte) Trevino; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte CA 91010. City of Hope also can be reached at (866) 683-4673 or [email protected].
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
