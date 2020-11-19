Marie Elaine Gese, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at the age of 76 in Phoenix. She was born to Michael and Melonia Zimmerman on Oct. 17, 1944 in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Marie and her husband Marvin moved to Lake Havasu City from Aberdeen in 1982. They started Gese Flooring and served the community for 25 years. Marie spent her professional career in the banking industry; starting in 1982 as vice president of Southwest Savings and retiring as a financial broker for Wells Fargo. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage before Marvin went to be with the Lord in 2009. Marie served on the Chamber of Commerce and was voted Chamber Member of the Year in 1985 and again in 1987. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a member of the Catholic Daughters. Additionally she was a life member of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City. She enjoyed reading and playing on her computer. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved playing with her great-grandchildren.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband; Marvin Gese, parents; Michael and Melonia Zimmerman, two brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter; Carmen (Christopher) Hogard, sons: Darin (Cindy) Gese and Jeff Gese, four grandchildren; Brittany (Trevor), Zachary, Ryan and Jeffrey, and two great-grandchildren: August and Arya.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
