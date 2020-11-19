1/1
Marie Elaine Gese
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Elaine Gese, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at the age of 76 in Phoenix. She was born to Michael and Melonia Zimmerman on Oct. 17, 1944 in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Marie and her husband Marvin moved to Lake Havasu City from Aberdeen in 1982. They started Gese Flooring and served the community for 25 years. Marie spent her professional career in the banking industry; starting in 1982 as vice president of Southwest Savings and retiring as a financial broker for Wells Fargo. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage before Marvin went to be with the Lord in 2009. Marie served on the Chamber of Commerce and was voted Chamber Member of the Year in 1985 and again in 1987. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a member of the Catholic Daughters. Additionally she was a life member of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City. She enjoyed reading and playing on her computer. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved playing with her great-grandchildren.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband; Marvin Gese, parents; Michael and Melonia Zimmerman, two brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter; Carmen (Christopher) Hogard, sons: Darin (Cindy) Gese and Jeff Gese, four grandchildren; Brittany (Trevor), Zachary, Ryan and Jeffrey, and two great-grandchildren: August and Arya.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved