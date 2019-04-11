It is with great sadness and heavy hearts for all of those who knew and loved her. Marie passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019.

Marie was born on Jan. 21, 1932 in Algeria, Africa!

With her husband Joseph Mira, she lived in Morocco, Montréal, Canada, California. She moved to Lake Havasu City in the year 2000.

Many thanks to the staff of Havasu Nursing who took care of her during the past 2 1/2 years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease! She was a loving mother, always went out of her way to help others, and she will be missed by her friends and family!

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Marie's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.