Marilyn Ellen Allen, 87, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born on Sept. 25, 1931 to William and Alma Schoof in Milwaukee.

Marilyn went to Shorewood High School and later to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She married William Allen and the couple raised two children together. William passed away in 2007.

In her free time, Marilyn was very active; she enjoyed sewing, crafting, collecting Native American artifacts, the Indy 500, boating, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was also an active member of Lake Havasu Investment Club and the Women's Club for more than fifty years.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters Mindy L. and Jill A. Allen; two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., May 30, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Marilyn's family at www. Mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Published in Today's News Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2019