Marilyn Ruth Winkler passed away at her home in Lake Havasu City on May 28, 2020 at age 85.
Marilyn was born on July 7, 1934 to Earl and Harriet Nelson in Belvidere, Illinois. She grew up in Illinois and graduated high school from North Boone High. After graduating from Illinois State University, she worked for Pontiac School District as a librarian. She raised her family in Pontiac with her first husband, Richard Kopp.
Marilyn moved to Milwaukee and married her husband of 31 years, Ralph Winkler. They later would make Lake Havasu City their home.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church- Choir and the outreach committee. She also volunteered her time at Hospice of Havasu and Havasu Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed playing cards, extensive traveling and spending time with family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Kopp and her parents; Earl and Harriet Nelson.
She is survived by four children; Robert (Mary) Kopp, Paul (Lisa) Kopp, Kathleen (Craig) Buchanan and Nancy (Larry) Nordvig and one brother, Dr. Donald (Donna) Nelson. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.