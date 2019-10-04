|
Marjorie Sybil Lauver, age 96, went to be with her Savior on Oct. 1, 2019.
Marge was born Oct. 25, 1922, in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. She lived there in the house with the carousel horse on the front porch along with her parents, James Trent and Lana Hastings Trent. Her childhood was shared with her siblings, Maureen, Effie Lou, James, Phil, and Suzanne.
On June 6, 1943, she married Raymond Lauver. Sept. 28, 1946, they celebrated the birth of their only child, Kenneth Wayne Lauver. Ray's work at the Naval Research Lab and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center kept the family in the Washington D.C. area until 1974 following Ray's retirement from government service. At this time, they ventured west to Lake Havasu City, where Marge assisted with Ray's sound business. They took several cruises and loved entertaining family and friends with their movies.
Tragedy shook their lives with the passing of their son on Aug. 27, 1984. Their daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren filled the void left in their lives.
Marge moved to Great Falls in 2015 to be near her family.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Birdie Lauver; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Kenneth Lauver; grandson, John Lauver; granddaughter, Bonnie Lauver; brothers, James Trent Jr. and Phil Trent; sisters, Maureen LeCato and Effie Willson.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lake Havasu City.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019