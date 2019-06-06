Marjorie A. Wahl, 78, passed away on May 29, 2019 at her home in Lake Havasu City. She was born on Sept. 5, 1940 in White Plains, New York to Walter and Marion Derby.

Marjorie married the love of her life, William "Bill" C. Wahl in Alameda, California on Feb. 24, 1973. They were blessed with 33 years of marriage.

Marjorie and Bill enjoyed spending time together and traveling. She went on many Bartlett Tours with friends. She was a very caring person and enjoyed helping others. Marjorie was very active in the Lamb of God Church.

Marjorie was a breast cancer survivor of 20 years.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband; William "Bill" C. Wahl and her parents; Walter and Marion Derby.

She is survived by her stepson William Wahl Jr. and three grandsons and her dog "Lily".

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Lamb of God Church.

