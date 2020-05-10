|
Mark Scott Leading passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Barberton, Ohio on April 27, 1940, he was a graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School. He served two years in the US Army Reserves. His early career was spent in Akron working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. on a small team building fuel cells for Formula One race cars.
After the infamous Ohio blizzards of 1978-9, he picked up his family and made a new life for them in sunny Lake Havasu City. He worked for the Lake Havasu City School District for the remainder of his career as custodian, HVAC technician, and occasionally helped as a bus driver for team sports.
He was a 30-year member of Elks USA #2399 and also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4299. His hobbies included stained glass and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Judith of 51 years, his daughters Laura Phillips and Cynthia Weiss, Cynthia's husband Ron and their daughter Sarah, brother Terry Leading and sister MaryAnn Kelley, sister-in-law Nancy Hentsch-Jacobson.
He was preceded in death by his son Scott Phillips, his parents Ralph and Blanche Leading, father and mother-in-law Russell and Conradine Rand and brother-in-law baby Jimmie Russell Rand.
Private services will be held and he will be interred at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix.
Donations can be made in Mark's name to River Valley Hospice, 500 N. Lake Havasu Ave #D104, Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403 or Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 1975 Daytona Drive, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86403.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020