Mark Spleiss passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Mark was born Feb. 2, 1947 in Glencoe, Minnesota to Agmar & Margaret Spleiss. Mark held and shared many fond memories of growing up hunting and fishing with his family in Minnesota. While in high school, Mark played in a band with his cousin; and he maintained a lifelong love of music and dancing.

In 1966, Mark entered the United States Army and served our country as combat infantry in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he obtained a bachelor's degree from Mankato State University. He began his professional career with Wilson Foods. In 1983, Mark moved his family; his then wife, Mary and two children (Scott & Samantha) to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and started the Spokane Division of Interstate Foods, which later became Team Northwest. Mark enjoyed a successful career as a food broker and formed many special and lasting relationships.

In 1991, Mark met and married Angie and became Ali's dad. They enjoyed boating, golfing and an active social life. Mark was always the best cheerleader and loved supporting their dreams. Their education and success were very important to him and he was a very proud father.

Mark and Angie moved to Lake Havasu in 2015, after many years of vacationing there with family and friends. Since moving to Arizona, Mark has enjoyed spending time with his brother and his family; reuniting with many of his high school and college friends, including his cousin, from Minnesota who now winter in Arizona. He cherished the times he spent with family and old friends, as well as the numerous new friends.

Mark is survived by his wife Angie, his son Scott (Gina) Spleiss, his daughters, Samantha (Patrick) Stowell and Ali (Todd) Best, his brother Scott (Kelli) Spleiss, his sister Linda Haskell (Richard), his cousin Jeff (Sharon) Volkenant and his grandchildren, Elliott and Eli Stowell.

There are no services planned at this time, but the family expects to have a celebration of life at a later date in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.



