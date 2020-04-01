|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Marlene Johnson announce that she passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 74.
Marlene was born in Warren, Ohio, later moving to Southern California where she raised her family and married her true love Neal. She has resided in Lake Havasu City for the last 20 years.
She is survived by her beloved husband Neal; siblings Joey, Debbie, Nick and Pat; sons Jeff, Greg, Matt, Toby and stepson John; grandchildren Bryce, Pilar, Ashely, Kelsey, Kayla, Tye, Luke, Garrett and great-grandchildren John, Elizabeth and Betty and daughter-in-laws, Kim Colburn and Kim Hove.
Marlene had a heart of gold, her greatest love and passion was her family and friends. She was dedicated to her boys; they were proud to call her mom. Despite whatever was going on in life, she always provided support and love for her family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered and truly missed by her husband/ best friend Neal of 42 years and the rest of her family and friends.
Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Marlene. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Her departure reminds us that an angel is always watching over us.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020