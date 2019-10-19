|
Marquita Leigh McKnight was born in Topeka, KS to John and Arlys Ballinger (Alderson). Marquita attended school through the 8th grade in Belvidere and then went on to graduate from Hebron High School in 1972. After graduating she married Larry Bowman of Bruning, NE in 1972. She then attended Southeast Community College in Fairbury, NE which she received her license as an LPN.
Marquita and Larry separated in the spring of 1984. Marquita and her sons then resided in Geneva, NE until she remarried Glen McNight in 1985. In 1986 the family then moved to Omaha, NE. For her final relocation, Marquita and Glen moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 2000.
In Lake Havasu City, AZ she had a variety of occupations before going out and starting her own business called Impruvit Consulting. She was very active in several organizations in Lake Havasu including a Taste of Havasu, Havasu's London Bridge Parade, Executive director of the Havasu Balloon Festival, Havasu Community Health Foundation, Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, Mount Olive Lutheran church, and her Lions Club.
She loved coming back to Nebraska to visit her family, and especially her grandchildren.
She was surrounded by love upon her passing. Preceding Marquita in death is her biological father, John, dad, Robert Dill; nephew Chris; granddaughter, Mira; and brother-in-law, Doug.
Marquita is survived by her mother, Arlys Dill, (Bill Coady); brother, Mark (Connie) Ballinger; brother, Matt Dill; Sister, Michele; brother, Jack (Michelle); sons, Lenny Bowman (Carla); Dan Bowman; and Tony Bowman. Stepchildren Jenny (Travis); Mitchell (Michelle); and Mandy (Brian). Nieces Alison and Jessica, Nephew John, grandchildren Jadyn and Liam, and Step-grandchildren Mikayla, Myka, and Gabrielle.
Memorial service for Marquita will be Thursday, October 24, 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Mourners are asked to wear their Havasu Balloon Festival shirts.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019