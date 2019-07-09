Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Marta Elva Verkamp

Marta Elva Verkamp Obituary
Marta Elva Verkamp, 101, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. Grandma Goose, as she was known to all, was born in La Higuera, Chile to David and Nina Haffner. She came to the United States at the age of 16.
Marta met and married Joe Verkamp and they were blessed with two sons, George (Suzanne) and William (Diane) and 40 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Marta retired from the Paramount School District where she worked as a cafeteria worker for 25 years. After retiring from Paramount School District, she moved to Parker, Arizona, and then to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She has lived in Lake Havasu City for the past 10 years.
She enjoyed going to the casino and taking The Grand Canyon Train trip. She loved geese, birds and butterflies – anything with wings.
Marta was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph L. Verkamp, her son; George L. Verkamp and daughter-in-law; Suzanne Verkamp.
Services will be held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, in Long Beach, California, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
