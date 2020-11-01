On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Martha Gladwin, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away peacefully in Lake Havasu City, AZ at the age of 89. She was born January 30, 1931 in Belspring, VA to C.R. Brown and Agnes Morgan Brown and was the third of six children. She received her BS in Food and Nutrition from Virginia Tech in 1953 and married the love of her life, Roy Gladwin, on February 23, 1957. She and Roy had four children. They moved their family from Hartford, Connecticut to Lake Havasu City in 1968 and opened Havasu Office Supply. Martha was a registered dietician, working many years for both Havasu Regional Hospital and Needles Hospital. She is survived by her brother W.C. Brown, her sister Vivien Brown, her children, Donna Blanchette, Lori Heath, Ross Gladwin, Bruce Gladwin, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Martha was very active throughout the Lake Havasu City community. She was a founding member of Soroptimist Club and served on the Chamber of Commerce. She was also active with the Business and Professional Women's organization and was a member of the DAR and PEO. She served on the Advisory Board for Mohave State Bank and started the Meals on Wheels program for seniors.

Martha will be remembered affectionately by her family as "The Energizer Bunny". She was a true Martha in the Biblical story of Mary and Martha… always busy, always taking care of others so they could live their lives to the fullest. She sacrificed greatly so that all of her grandchildren could attend a four-year university if desired. Most importantly, she loved God and served Him faithfully for 52 years at Community Presbyterian Church. Her legacy will always be an example to everyone she loved.

Memorial services will be held in Lake Havasu City, AZ on January 30, 2021. Details are forthcoming, but will be announced to family and friends upon confirmation of the specific location and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lake Havasu Meals on Wheels, Inc., 450 S. Acoma, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406.

