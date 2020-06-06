Mary Joan Niichel passed away peacefully at home on May 31st, 2020 at the age of 90. She went by Joan, but her loving husband of 62 years always called her Joano. Joan was born in Middlefield, Iowa on February 5, 1930. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Gene Niichel (deceased). The couple lived in Iowa until 1969, when they moved to Lake Havasu City.

Joan's pride and joy were her 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge. Some of the family's fondest memories are of playing cards with Mom, who always said she didn't care if she won or not, but she was more often than not the winner. Joan was very active in the Catholic Church teaching CCD, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and taking communion to the sick and homebound.

We are grateful to Lynda, Joan's Daughter-in-Law, who moved back to be Mom's live in care giver. Her kindness and gentle care allowed Mom to remain in the beautiful home Gene built for her. Many heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Havasu for making our parent's final days on earth peaceful.

Joan's husband Gene passed away in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Marjorie Dolstad; her son James Woods and daughter April Woods / the family of her son Gary Niichel (deceased): his wife Lynda, daughters Jessica, Samantha, and Charlotte / son Richard Niichel / son Lee Niichel, his son Ryan and daughters Brianna and Jourdin / son John Niichel, wife Kathy, children Maddie and Ben / daughter Ann Holmgreen, husband Ron (deceased), children Alyssa, Tyler, and Colton / and nine great grandchildren.

Joan was an exceptionally kind and loving woman, who was always concerned with others. She was a beautiful ambassador of God's love, and we were truly blessed to have her in our lives.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m. Unfortunately, due to conditions at this time, there will not be a reception following the mass.

