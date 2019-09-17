Home

Mary Josephine Karnish


1928 - 2019
Mary Josephine Karnish Obituary
Mary Josephine Karnish, 91, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born to Remo and Cristina Gizzi on May 12, 1928 in Edison, New Jersey.
Mary married her soulmate, Alfred Karnish, on Sept. 2, 1950. They were blessed with 69 years of love and laughter. Mary was always happy, smiling and full of good humor. Everyone was welcomed into her home with open arms and a delicious meal. She loved to feed all of her guests. Family was everything to Mary. Her contagious joy and loving nature will be missed.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; Remo and Cristina Gizzi, and her siblings; Nora, Joseph, and Anna.
She is survived by her husband; Alfred Karnish, son and his wife; Glenn and Veronna Karnish, and daughter; Patricia Barber.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
