Mary Kathleen "Boatsy" Monia
1938 - 2020
Mary (Boatsy) Kathleen Monia, 82, passed away November 23, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Mary was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 10, 1938. She was the beloved wife and best friend of her true love Pete Monia of 58 years.
Pete & Mary moved to Lake Havasu in 2000 from Salt Lake City, Utah. They enjoyed spending time together as members of the Elks, Eagles, and Havasu Four Wheeler Club.
Mary LOVED her volunteer job in the labor & delivery department at the Lake Havasu Regional Hospital for nearly 20 years. She ALWAYS talked about how much she loved her "nursies".
Mary is survived by her husband Pete (Darrell) Monia. Her sister Joy Bowels (Stevie). Her 3 daughters: Sherrie Utter & her husband Jeff, Suzie Roberts & her husband Joey, and Amy Monia. She loved her grandchildren dearly: Lisa, Mike, Lexi, Kazia, Kaylee, Keaton, Jake and her great grandchildren Morgan, Mikey, Theo, Nina, Tylee.
Mary loved bargain shopping, sweeties, & Kitty. As we celebrate her life in our hearts and cherishes memories, an actual celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Havasu (928) 453-2111.
You will be deeply missed Mar, Mom, Granny

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
