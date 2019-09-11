|
Mary (Betty) Rocha, of Lake Havasu City passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. Betty was born on April 24, 1942. She was 77 years of age.
Betty lived in Whittier, California, where she met the love of her life, Frank Rocha and married at 18. They stayed in California, had two children and later decided to move to Lake Havasu City around 1983. Betty worked for the City of Havasu doing payroll before, eventually moving over to the Lake Havasu Fire Department, which she really enjoyed. After 40 years of marriage, her husband Frank Rocha passed in 2001. Not long after, she decided to retire from the Fire Dept. She then later on took a part-time job, working at the Lake Havasu City Airport where she enjoyed meeting and greeting new people flying in. Around that time, she also joined the Fort Mohave Ladies Red Hats. Betty and Frank also were members of the Elks Lodge and the Eagles.
Betty mostly enjoyed spending time with other people laughing and talking. Betty was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Before passing, Betty stated "I'm ready to go join Frank" (her husband) whom she missed very much.
Betty is survived by her sister, Nancy Carlyle, Nevada; her two daughters, Juanita Kennedy and Cynthia Grippo; and her two grandchildren, Stephanie Saia and William Saia, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, Betty has requested that donations be given to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019