Mary Soto, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, made her final journey home to heaven on May 1, 2020.
Mary was born in Colton, CA, on May 28, 1937 to Mike and Micaela Reynosa. She attended school in Colton Unified School District and married Sotero Soto on October 7, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA. Mary worked as a chef in the Los Angeles area and was a lifelong caregiver.
Mary graciously volunteered throughout her lifetime in her communities; Baldwin Park American Little League as President of the Women's Auxiliary; Sierra Vista High School Booster 1971-1992; Spanish Trails Girls Scouts of America's Cookie Chairman and Boy Scouts of America's Den Mother. She donated her time and meals to the Cesar Chavez Foundation; Palo Verde Hospital, Sheltering Wings and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Blythe, CA.
Mary was a beloved mother and is survived by her 6 children; Victoria (Manuel) Soto Hernandez, of Lake Havasu; Michael (Becky) Soto, of Tampa, FL.; Gil (Terry) Soto, of Henderson, NV; Tommy (Cristina) Soto, of San Diego, CA; Paul (Maricella) Soto, of Tehachapi, CA and Sylvia (Rene) Soto Dominguez, of Blythe, CA. Three of Mary's sons are military veterans and four of her children are retired Correctional Officers from the state of California. Mary was also an adored grandmother to 24 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sotero Soto; parents, Mike and Macaela Reynosa; two brothers, John and Andy Reynosa; sister, Maggie Campos and granddaughter, Micaela Rene Dominguez.
Due to the current covid-19 pandemic, the family plans to have a Celebration of Life Mass and reception in October 2020 in Blythe, CA.
Mary will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020