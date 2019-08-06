|
Mary Teresa Peltier gracefully passed with the loving care from her husband and Hospice of Havasu on June 27, 2019.
Mary was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on April 9, 1932. She grew up next to the Suntrana Coal Mine where she attended a one room schoolhouse. Mary graduated from Anchorage High School in 1950. While living in Southern California in 1958, she met her beloved husband David and they married a year later. They had been married 60 years in May of this year. Mary retired from the State of California, Workers Compensation Appeals Board in 1995 after 35 years. She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed going to church on Sundays. She will be deeply missed by her dear friends, family and all that knew her. May her soul rest peacefully with those who have departed before her: her mother, Genevieve Andre, her father, Tony Andre and sister, Anita Wong.
Mary is survived by her husband, David L Peltier; her children: Valerie Shriver and her fiancé David Kurtz, son David A Peltier and his wife Barbara, and her daughter Diane Peltier. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren: Melinda, Holly, Jennifer, Sarah, Anthony, Bryan, Aaron, Travis and Marisa, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019