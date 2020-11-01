1/1
Maryanne S. Ferraro
1934 - 2020
Maryanne S. Ferraro age 85 passed away on October 16, 2020 at Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 19, 1934, she was the daughter of Margaret and William Sauberlich.
She graduated high school and went to work in New York City as a key punch at Equitable Life Insurance Company. She got married and had three children and in 1963 moved to Massapequa Park, New York. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 1981, she worked in all aspects of real estate.
As a teen, she joined the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and enjoyed it for many years to come. She was raised a Methodist but became a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and brought Stevens Ministries to Mt. Olive.
She sold Weekenders and Tastefully Simple and was a charter member of New Yorkers of Havasu. She will be remembered for her love of Rainbows in the sky as a sign of Hope as well as the Girls Organization.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Everett) Dewey and Valerie (Terry) Abreu, her grandchildren, Rebecca Dewey, Joey Dewey and Alex (Jill) Rivera and her great-grandchildren, Ivy and Pierce Rivera.
She was preceded in death by her son Andrew Ferraro as well as her parents.
The memorial and internment will be held on Saturday November 7th at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mt. Olive Steven's Ministries or Hospice of Havasu. Thank you.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
