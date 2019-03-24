Matthew A. Meagher III

May 21, 1942 - March 9, 2019



Matthew A. Meagher III – Born May 21, 1942 in Rutland, Vermont to Matthew and Genevieve Meagher Jr. He grew up in upstate New York before being transferred with the US Air Force to Ohio. While in the Air Force, he married Janet (Goglin) and had five kids, Wendy Hambor (Timothy), Matthew A. Meagher IV (Terry), John Meagher, Laurie Meagher, and Robert Meagher (Marcie). During this time, he made Concord and Montville, Ohio his home before moving briefly to Arcadia, Florida and then his final resting place, Lake Havasu City, until his passing on March 9, 2019.

Matt is survived by all his children, Step daughter Charlene McDonald, Brother Michael Meagher (Ellen), Sisters Kate and Mary Meagher, Ex-wife Janet Glowacki, 16 Grandchildren, and 15 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his love Lana Spencer.

Matt lived his life to the fullest, from driving fearlessly at Painesville speedway, drinking at the Buttercup bar, to the many meals and fellowship at Rusty Restaurant in Lake Havasu.

He will be remembered for his love of NASCAR, countless hours spent working in the garage, trips to the casino, and enjoying the Arizona sun poolside with family.