Max Edward Truby passed away on April 20, 2019 with his family by his side at his home in Parker at the age of 86. Max was born on December 27, 1932 in Lane, Kansas to George and Mildred (Gillespie) Truby. After completing his primary education in Anthony, Kansas, Max attended Oklahoma State University and received his Bachelors degree. He then went on to Northern Arizona University where he received his Masters degree.

Max moved to Parker in the 1950's and began work as a teacher. In 1959, he accepted the position as principal at La Pera Elementary School, a position he held for 17 years, retiring in 1976. Max then became an agent for the Farm Bureau Insurance Company, from which he received numerous achievement awards and officially retired after working there for 10 years.

Max was involved in the Rotary Club of Poston and the Elks Club of Parker.

Max is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy Truby, son Charles Truby of Kenesaw, Georgia; daughter Mariann Truby-Talley and her husband Bruce of Campbell, California and grandchildren Max Truby II, Gregory Talley, Chantel Talley and Blake Talley. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Truby and his brother Charles Truby.

The Truby family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the kind staff of River Valley Hospice. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Parker Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary