Max (Uncle Max) Warren passed away Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 in Lake Havasu City.
He was born on July 10, 1931 in Kalama, Washington to Don and Mae Warren. He graduated high school in Scappoose, Oregon and went to college in Grays Harbor, Washington. He was inducted in the sports Hall of Fame in both high school and college. He worked hard for many years as a salesman in construction sales. He was a dedicated man to his country. He was an Air Force staff sergeant electronic intercept operator and was stationed in Japan. He enjoyed playing cribbage, writing poems and making birthday cards. He belonged to the Lake Havasu Elks, Eagles and American Legion. He was at one time a commander at the Long Beach American Legion.
He is survived by his lifelong friend/ partner; Sally Darrow, nephews; David Warren and Kent Farmer, Niece's; Janice Gustafson, Jeanie Cooper, Jackie Brunner, Fran Harrison and sister-in-law Marlene Warren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister; Mary Nell and brother; Ron Warren. Donations can be sent to Hospice of Havasu and or Polidori House. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Max's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020