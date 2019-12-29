|
|
Megan Manson, aged 21, died unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on December 16, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born on October 21, 1998 to Phil Manson and Kim Meister. Megan lived a life on the edge. As a child she played soccer, entered BMX races, learned karate, and briefly did cheerleading. She cliff jumped in the summers and skydived for her 18th birthday. She received her G.E.D. from MCC and later attended some classes and became a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She loved to ride her motorcycle and learned how to rebuild and repair automotives. Megan lived most of her life in Lake Havasu City but frequently traveled, even hitchhiked. Megan was a kind, beautiful soul who is loved by many. She was a child of wanderlust who found beauty where it had been overlooked.
Her celebration of life will be held at Jeremy's Juke Joint on January 3rd at 2 p.m. in Lake Havasu City. All ages are welcome.
Donations can be made under the title Megan Manson's Memorial on gofundme.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019