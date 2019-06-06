Home

Mel Bowers


1934 - 2019
Mel Bowers Obituary
Melvin (Mel) McKenzie Bowers, 84, of Blythe, Calif. died Friday, April 12, 2019 at home with his loving wife.
Born May 25, 1934 in Okfuskee, Okla., he was the son of Marvin and Ethel (Dickey) Bowers both of whom are deceased. He is also proceeded in death by his sister, Olena Finley.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years Anita Bowers, sons Marlon Bowers of Paradise Calif., Matthew (Lani) Bowers of Dayton Nev., Monty Bowers of Ferndale Calif., Michael (Doreen) Bowers of Chico, Calif., step daughters Michele (Michael) McDermott of Trout Run, Penn. and Doreen (Michael) Bowers of Magalia, Calif. Also, by his sisters Lorena (Jerry) Preedom of Grass Valley Calif. and Mary (Chuck) Parker of Apply Valley, Calif. and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Lost Lake Chapel Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 pm. The family will provide the flowers.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
